Just try cancelling your Your Party membership

An anonymous letter to the Guardian's Consumer champions:
I subscribed to Your Party at its shambolic start and am now finding it impossible to cancel my membership. No one replies to emails. My local party branch told me it can’t help.
The portal requires me to open a new account and commit to another payment in order to cancel anything.
I tried to block the payments from my Amex card but they managed to sneak a £5 payment again this month. My attempt to reclaim the money from my card issuer was rejected. I’m so frustrated that they are helping themselves to my account when they’ve been messing people about so much.
The Guardian goes on to say:
Others have reported the same vain battle to cancel their subscriptions after months of public infighting among the founders.
A Your Party spokesperson gives an email to use if you want your money back and blames Zarah Sultana for causing the problem by setting up an unauthorised web portal.
Time for the Electoral Commission to take an interest?
