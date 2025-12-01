The Joy of Six 1443

Rowena Mason maps the depressing journey of Motability cuts from right-wing social media to Rachel Reeves' budget.
Matt Simon finds that urban farms and gardens ease food insecurity, boost mental health and create communities.
"By the early 1940s, Watson had also become increasingly uncomfortable about the methods used in dairy and egg production, and so began to exclude all animal-based foodstuffs from his diet." Margaret Brecknell introduces us to Leicester's Donald Watson, the founder of the modern vegan movement.
Frank Collins reviews the 1947 film It Always Rains on Sunday. He says its director, Robert Hamer "seems to have regularly fought a corner for women working in film at Ealing, a studio often criticised for its very male view point of the world, and [Googie] Withers is a strong presence in many of his films.
No comments:
Post a Comment