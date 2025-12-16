Tim Farron presses banks to improve access to their services

The high-street banks' retreat from the high street was accomplished with little complaint or even comment from politicians. Maybe that's a reflection of where power now lies in Britain, but it will have done nothing to make people feel warmer towards politics and politicians.
But here's Tim Farron raising the issue in the Commons last week.
Banking hubs are owned by Cash Access UK, which is owned by the banks, and run for it by the Post Office. So I'm not sure how far the minister, Lucy Rigby, is justified in implying it's the government that's rolling them out.
Here in Market Harborough, it was local government - in the shape of Harborough District Council - that acted as a catalyst by making space available for a banking hub in its offices.
That hub has just moved to a more convenient site among the shops. You can see it in the photo above.
Banks save £2 billion a year from abandoning our high streets and town centres. Our post offices pick up the slack, but they are not funded by the banks anywhere near enough to be able to maintain their presence. This must change.— Tim Farron (@timfarron.bsky.social) 16 December 2025 at 10:09
