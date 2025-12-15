"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, December 15, 2025
The pitch meeting for Love Actually
Sorry if this is your favourite Christmas film.
There are lots more such videos on the Pitch Meetings YouTube channel.
No comments:
Post a Comment