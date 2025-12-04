Write a guest post for Liberal England

The nights are drawing in. There’s nothing to watch on any of the 94 TV channels. Doom scrolling is all you have left for fun.
Don’t despair! You could cheer your evenings by writing a guest post for Liberal England.
It could be on the Liberal Democrats, politics more generally or… anything really. Why not something on a local campaign or quirky piece of history?
Please drop me an email if you want to discuss your idea first: I’d hate you to spend time on a piece I wouldn’t want to publish.
Here are the 10 most recent guest posts published here:
- Shut it! Two words of advice from Jack Regan – Peter Chambers
- Councillor defections: The trickle becomes a stream – Augustus Carp
- Let next week's online summer school rekindle your Radical Liberal fire – William Lane
- What is the technical debt of Thames Water? – Peter Chambers
- The Tyranny of Numbers by David Boyle – Anselm Anon
- Defections Update: Lib Dem Conference Special – Augustus Carp
- Artist Nick Jensen steps into history's shadow at Belvoir Castle – Matthew Pennell
- Reform are still gaining councillors and Labour and the Tories are still losing them – Augustus Carp
- In the cause of duty: Walter Stolworthy is remembered at Wymondham station – Neil Hickman
- Understanding the views and worries of the city of Oxford Lib Dem – William Lane
No comments:
Post a Comment