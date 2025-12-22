Andrew George is the member for the Isles of Scilly

It's not just Scottish MPs who worry about island ferries: Andrew George's St Ives constituency, as well as the far west of Cornwall, takes in the Isles of Scilly, which are 28 miles off the Cornish coast.
In this latest Cornish Times column, the Liberal Democrat MP reports a meeting with the transport minister Keir Mather:
He says he wants to help. I’ve invited him to visit, to help him better understand the challenges islanders face, and then help ensure sustainable solutions are found. Scilly may be an exceptional place. But it’s also a tough place to survive, especially if you’re not well off.
He then adds pointedly:
Two-thirds of all income to the primary provider of transport to Scottish islands (CalMac) is government subsidy. In comparison Scillonian passengers, freight customers and inter-island travellers pay unsubsidised full commercial rates. No government has yet offered parity for the Isles of Scilly.
Andrew also reports that he is calling a Special Educational Needs summit next year:
I’m keen to listen, and to work with local families to ensure children get the support they deserve.
And writing of falling immigration figures, he says:
The real worry across many sectors – including agriculture and care work here in Cornwall is how we will cope with the politically driven fall in migrant workers. But of course, no leading politician dares mention this.
