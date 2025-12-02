Boarding on Insanity documentary to be shown at Westminster

There will be a special screening of the film documentary Boarding on Insanity at Westminster on 19 January. The evening will be hosted by Simon Opher MP and feature a panel of speakers including Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson and Alex Renton.
A page about the event emphasises that the prevalence of boarding education is not a niche or historical issue, but a "public interest issue affecting safeguarding, social mobility, governance, mental and physical health across generations". You can see Piers Cross making that case in the video above.
Attendance is by invitation only. MPs and members of the media can apply for a place via the email address on the page. There is also a draft letter there that you can send to encourage your MP to attend.
I review Charles Spencer's book A Very Private School in the current Liberator.
