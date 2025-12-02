The Three Tuns in Bishop's Castle has reopened

Good news from the BBC News Shropshire pages:
A historic Shropshire pub has reopened under new ownership, five months after it shut and was branded by locals as an "embarrassment".
The Three Tuns Inn in Bishop's Castle, Shropshire, closed on 11 July due to "unforeseen circumstances", former owner Heineken Star Pubs said at the time.
Now its doors are open again under the management of The Shed, a Shropshire-based events and hospitality business.
I visited Bishop's Castle this summer and found the Three Tuns closed and the town, partly as a result, rather depressed.
As Darren Dixon, one of the new landlords, told BBC News, "It's a great pub that should never really have closed."
He said there is investment planned with the neighbouring, Three Tuns Brewery that will "reshape the image" of the pub. Its appearance has been criticised in the town, as it has fallen into a state of disrepair.
