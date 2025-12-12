Hunting ley lines in Shropshire: The view from Stapeley Hill

It turns out I've post the second (Caus Castle) and third (Worthen) videos in this series, but not the first. So here it is.
My serious walking days in the Eighties and Nineties reinforced my scepticism about ley lines: once you've climbed to a ridge you stay up there as long as possible. But this video does explore a fascinating landscape: I remember finding an ancient and overgrown holloway on Stapeley Hill myself.
And if that doesn't convince you, just think of this as Shropshire hill porn.
