GUEST POST Local councillors changing party: Augustus Carp’s review of 2025

Augustus Carp finds the Conservatives are losing local councillors, but not as fast as Labour are losing them, and Reform UK are gaining.Back in January we were solemnly assured by the nation’s leading political commentators that 2025 was going to be a tough year for the Conservatives, and a good one for Reform UK.
That’s pretty much how it panned out, but why didn’t anyone predict that, when it comes to political defections, the biggest losers were going to be the Labour Party?
The figures are stark. The Conservatives lost a net 212 councillors in 2025, but the Labour Party lost a net 275. For the others, the figures are Reform +138, Greens +32, Lib Dems -14 and the Nationalists -5. The balancing figure is Independents on 336.
To be clear, my methodology treats every single change in status as a recordable event. So a councillor leaving Party A to sit as an Independent in January, and then joining Party B in August is regarded as two separate data points. Suspensions, expulsions and readmissions are all included in the tally.
By my reckoning there were defections in 271 local authorities during the year. Councils where eight or more councillors have changed their allegiance are
Tameside 20
Kent 16
Dudley 13
Durham 10
Sevenoaks 10
Wakefield 10
Bolsover 9
Buckinghamshire 9
Hounslow 9
Oldham 9
South Kesteven 9
Tamworth 9
Cornwall 8
Dumfries & Galloway 8
Portsmouth 8
Solihull 8
The figure for Tameside is perhaps a bit misleading – seven Labour councillors had their status changed for them when they were suspended and subsequently reinstated after being caught up in the Shiver Me Timbers WhatsApp fiasco/scandal. Nevertheless there were other goings on there to ensure that Tameside would still rank highly in the table.
Kent and Durham have trouble retaining councillors within their Reform UK groups, and Dudley has seen movements from Labour to Independent and from the Conservatives to Reform UK. Wakefield saw councillors move from Labour, Lib Dems and Conservatives to Independents, and a few suspensions and readmissions in the Labour Group added to the complexity there. Bulk defections have occurred in Sevenoaks (from the Conservatives) and in Buckinghamshire (from the Lib Dems).
Labour defections in the London boroughs increased towards the end of the year, once the reselection season started. Councillor defections in areas which still have two levels of local government (for example Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire) might deserve more attention, as some councillors there wear two hats.
Watch out in 2026 for problems with party discipline if local government reform is pushed through against local opposition, as has already happened in Suffolk.
It is very difficult to identify how many defections arise out of personality clashes rather than ideology. There have been 92 defections straight from the Conservative Party to Reform UK, which would seem to be driven by ideology or the survival instinct.
There have also been 28 straight swaps from Labour to Greens in 2025, with another 14 councillors making the slow-burning transition from Labour to Independent to Greens. This, together with the number of ex-Labour councillors forming their own Independent groups, would seem to indicate that politics is more significant than personalities at the moment. That matters when it comes to fielding troops in a general election ground war.
As ever, these figures are provided on a best endeavours basis, so E&OE and DYOR. Perhaps if readers have any simple questions on the goings on in any particular authority, they could put them in the comments below and I will answer them if I can.
Augustus Carp is the pen name of someone who has been a member of the Liberal Party and then the Liberal Democrats since 1976.
Thank you, Augustus, this is fascinating stuff. And a useful complement to the data on council by-elections which Mark Pack collates. The Greens are doing much better than the Lib Dems on defections, but the reverse is true on by-elections. Do you have a sense of why this might be?ReplyDelete
Sorry, Anselm - it's a fascinating quetion, but I'm not sure I am in a position to answer it. Unfortunately, no-one seems to analyse the reasons for defections, just the events themselves. Suffice to say that the Greens appear to have repositioned themselves as a left wing social justice party rather than keeping their more ecological stance, so they seem to be attracting disaffected left wing Labour councillors unhappy with the Labour government. (Yes, that's a vast over-simplification, I know!) It's notable that the councillors the Greens are attracting tend to be in urban areas,ReplyDelete
For what it's worth, the Greens have attracted defectors in 34 local authorities, and the Lib Dems in 24.