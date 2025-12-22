Major breach on the Shropshire Union Canal near Whitchurch

A bank of the Shropshire Union Canal has collapsed near Whitchurch and boats have been left in a sinkhole or teetering on its edge, reports BBC News.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service describes what has happened:
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is currently responding to a major incident in the Whitchurch area following a significant breach of the Shropshire Union Canal near Drawbridge, Chemistry, Whitchurch.At about 4:22am, Fire Control received reports of a canal bank collapse with large volumes of water escaping into surrounding land. Crews form Whitchurch, Prees, Shrewsbury, Newport, Albrighton and Telford attended.Three boats had been caught in a developing sinkhole approximately 50 metres by 50 metres in size and crews helped more than 10 members of the public to safety.Firefighters have been working in challenging conditions with unstable ground and rapidly moving water, crews immediately established upstream and downstream safety sectors and began mitigating water flow using barge boards and water gate systems.We are working with out partners on scene including West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service (including HART), the Canal & River Trust, the Environment Agency, local authority emergency planning officers, and National Resilience.Are Manager Scott Hurford said: "We can confirm no persons are believed to be on board the affected canal boats, and no injuries have been reported."Approximately 12 residents from nearby moored boats are being supported and relocated to a welfare centre at the former Whitchurch Police Station."A major incident was declared at 5.17am however as of 8.30am the situation was stable with water flow reduced and there is no ongoing search and rescue activity."Multiagency attendance remains in place to manage the environmental impact, protect nearby properties, and ensure public safety. Please avoid the area while we continue to deal with this significant incident."
This incident may give more prominence to the lack of maintenance now being carried out on the canal system since the government has reduced its funding of the Canal & River Trust.
