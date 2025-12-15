Lib Dems beat Labour on penalties in Camden

Richard Osley, our man on the press box with a mug of Bovril, reports for the Camden New Journal:
As usual when these two teams meet, it was not a match light on controversy.
The Lib Dems say a late equaliser by Labour housing chief Sagal Abdi-Wali to make the scoreline 6-6 was netted in "Eddie time". Mayor of Camden Eddie Hanson had been in charge of the stopwatch.
But the yellow team’s complaints died down when they promptly won a penalty shootout to take the bragging rights – just four and half months before the local elections.
Labour only scored one of their penalties with hot-shot captain Camron Aref-Adib among the missers.
The match was played to encourage donations to the New Journal’s Christmas Hamper appeal.
No comments:
Post a Comment