Lib Dems beat Labour on penalties in Camden

On Friday evening Camden Liberal Democrat councillors and campaigners took on their Labour counterparts at football. At full time the scores were level at 6-6, but the Lib Dems won on penalties to repeat their victory from last year.

Richard Osley, our man on the press box with a mug of Bovril, reports for the Camden New Journal:

As usual when these two teams meet, it was not a match light on controversy.

The Lib Dems say a late equaliser by Labour housing chief Sagal Abdi-Wali to make the scoreline 6-6 was netted in "Eddie time". Mayor of Camden Eddie Hanson had been in charge of the stopwatch.

But the yellow team’s complaints died down when they promptly won a penalty shootout to take the bragging rights – just four and half months before the local elections.

Labour only scored one of their penalties with hot-shot captain Camron Aref-Adib among the missers.

The match was played to encourage donations to the New Journal’s Christmas Hamper appeal.

