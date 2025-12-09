Peter Kellner: The pro-Brexit majority of 2016 has literally died out

Huffington Post had gone behind the New World (formerly New European) paywall and emerged with a story about the level of public support for Brexit today:
Peter Kellner, who founded YouGov and sat as its president until 2016 – the year of the Brexit referendum – predicted that there’s most likely a majority of 8 million now in favour of rejoining the bloc.
And, because psephology is a heartless science, he said a lot more, beginning with the observation that more than six million Britons have died since 2016:
Considering the turnout among older voters was higher than average and that 64 per cent of over-65s backed Brexit, he said it is safe to assume 3.2 million pro-Leave voters have died in the last nine years, compared to 1.8 million Remainers.
Kellner said: "This means that among people who are alive today and who voted in the 2016 referendum, Remainers exceed Leavers by 14.3 to 14.2 million."
In addition, the pollster pointed out that the six million young people who have reached voting age since 2016 are more likely to be pro-EU.
Even if just three million of them were to actually vote in a future referendum, that would take the Remain majority to two million.
If you also take account of the Leave voters who have changed their minds since the referendum, then you arrive at Kelner's estimate of an 8 million majority for Remain today.
All of which means our government's policy on Europe is heavily influenced by a desire not to alienate dead people.
