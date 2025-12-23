"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, December 23, 2025
Mystery as hundreds of Victorian shoes wash up on beach
The judges were about to knock off for Christmas, but BBC News deserves our Headline of the Day Award for this.
No comments:
Post a Comment