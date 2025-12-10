Those Labour MPs who voted for (and against) the Lib Dem customs union bill in full

Labour List has helpfully printed the names of the 13 Labour MPs who voted for the Liberal Democrat customs union bill yesterday and the 3 who voted against.
For the bill
- Sadik Al-Hassan (North Somerset)
- Fleur Anderson (Putney)
- Tonia Antoniazzi (Gower)
- Richard Burgon (Leeds East)
- Dawn Butler (Brent East)
- Marsha de Cordova (Battersea)
- Meg Hillier (Hackney South and Shoreditch)
- Imran Hussain (Bradford East)
- Afzal Khan (Manchester Rusholme)
- Peter Lamb (Crawley)
- James Naish (Rushcliffe)
- Simon Opher (Stroud)
- Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Clapham and Brixton Hill)
Against the Bill
- Jonathan Brash (Hartlepool)
- Luke Myer (Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland)
- Josh Newbury (Cannock Chase)
It's interesting that there are some old lags of the left on the side of the angels, which you wouldn't necessarily have expected. On the other side, Jonathan Brash is a fully signed-up member of Blue Labour.
Though if I were creating an overambitious Labour MP for satirical purposes, Jonathan Brash is just the name I'd choose.
No comments:
Post a Comment