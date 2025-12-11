Thursday, December 11, 2025

Argent: Hold Your Head Up

I loved this when it came out as a single in 1972. Almost 40 years later, I saw The Zombies play Market Harborough and Rod Argent shaking hands with the front row of the audience after playing this keyboard solo.

