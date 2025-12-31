Plan would see canal boats on the Derwent in the centre of Derby

With most of the low-hanging fruit having been picked, canal "restoration" projects now tend to involve the digging miles of new route. The Derby Canal is no exception.
This video illustrates plans the Derby and Sandiacre Canal Trust has had for years. They obtained planning permission for the scheme back in 2011, but funding it in the current economic climate will be a much greater challenge.
Still, it would be great to see boats on the Derwent in the centre of Derby.
