"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, January 01, 2026
Martin Carthy: The January Man
Happy New Year from Liberal England.
January Man was written by Dave Goulder and can be found on Martin Carthy's 1971 album Landfall.
No comments:
Post a Comment