Lib Dems call for a Rail Passengers’ Charter to improve journeys across the UK

The Liberal Democrats introduce a Rail Passengers’ Charter Bill in Parliament last week to improve customer experience and enshrine value for money into law.
The proposed charter would guarantee standards such as wifi, clean toilets and automatic compensation by law.
It would also require adequate seating on journeys longer than 30 minutes and on-board refreshments for trips exceeding two hours.
The party's transport spokesperson Olly Glover told the Oxford Mail:
"After years of passengers putting up with above-inflation fare increases for poor rail services, it’s time to bring the passenger experience into the 21st century.
"Customers deserve so much better than the sub-par service at great expense but both the Conservatives and Labour in government have failed to put passengers first.
"That’s why the Liberal Democrats are introducing the Rail Passengers’ Charter to enshrine in law improvements to customer experience and value for money so that our railways are something we can be proud of."
Olly Glover is the Lib Dem MP for Didcot and Wantage.
The photo above is also from Oxfordshire. I took it on Banbury station many years ago while waiting for a direct train to Shrewsbury. We should bring those back under our charter.
