Lord Bonkers' Diary: He loves to get his dibber out

Christmas Day
There are those in the House who regard having two peerages as swanking, but I was still happy to invite Earl Russell (but Not His Big Band) for Christmas – there he is enjoying a joke on the stairs with the cheese heiress Paris Stilton and Sister Sid, the penguin rescued by Danny Chambers who discovered a vocation while secreted at the Convent of Our Lady of the Ballot Box in High Leicestershire. (The Sisters will be holding their own notorious shindig as I write these words – I shall be along presently.)
Freddie and Fiona are expounding their views on health policy to a rapidly diminishing audience, while our economics spokesperson Daisy Super holds court in the Orangery. The Wise Woman of Wing is forecasting forthcoming council by-elections with her Tarot pack, Bobby Dean is crooning “White Christmas” and Freddie van Mierlo is sketching allcomers in chalk.
Only Meadowcroft seems in low spirits: I know he is impatient for spring to come, as he loves to get his dibber out.
