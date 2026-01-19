Monday, January 19, 2026

Vladimir Putin’s mob of war-thirsty nuns are infiltrating churches across Europe

Metro wins our Headline of the Day Award and reminds everyone that not all nuns are as benevolent as Lord Bonkers' friends at the Convent of Our Lady of the Ballot Boxes in High Leicestershire.

Thanks to a reader for the nomination.

