Supremes: Standing at the Crossroads of Love

I was going to choose the Four Tops' Standing in the Shadows of Love, but I got reading and found that some sources suggest it was a reworking of this earlier Supremes B-side. To my untutored ears the two records don't have much more in common than their similar titles, but that would have been a very Motown thing to do.
Motown Junkies loves Standing at the Crossroads of Love:
Vibes, organ, high notes aplenty; a shimmering crystal castle of an intro, giving way to Diana Ross, who joins in by clambering youthfully right up to the top of her range to give a shrill, thin rendition of the title phrase.
