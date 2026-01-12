Hurdy-gurdy player unveils plans to restore Norfolk's former whaling HQ

The Eastern Daily Press wins our prestigious Headline of the Day Award.
I have been asked by the judges to emphasise that they are sure the hurdy-gurdy player in question is nothing the like the vengeful ghost of a Gypsy child.
While I'm at it, the headline comes via Yahoo! because the Press has changed it to something more prosaic since the story went up.
And the music in the video, which is the very recording used in Lost Hearts, is not of a hurdy-gurdy at all. It's a variety of zither from the Vosges region of France.
Reader's voice: You don't think you're in danger of taking this feature too seriously, do you?
