The unsafe bridge over the Staffs & Worcs Canal at Penkridge

Having been guilty of posting a fake AI image of the scene of Bluesky, I thought I'd better see what is really happening at the closed bridge over the Staffs & Worcs Canal at Penkridge.
So here is the notice on the Canal & Rivers Trust site:
On New Year's Eve, debris was reported in the canal below the bottom gates at Lock 38.
An investigation found that the debris came from the bywash culvert next to the lock. The culvert, which also runs under a road bridge and beside a house, appears to have collapsed. This has created a large void that is threatening the road and the nearby property.
For safety, the canal and road are now closed while engineers assess the damage and carry out repairs. The towpath remains open. Stop planks have been placed across the canal above the top gates to maintain water levels upstream and prevent further damage to the culvert.
We will provide updates as soon as engineers have completed their assessment.
