Leicestershire Reform councillor tweeted in support of ICE after the shooting of Alex Pretti

Joseph Boam, the Remain councillor and former deputy leader of Leicestershire County Council. tweeted an image including the words "I Stand With Ice" after the shooting of the nurse Alex Pretti.
As LBC notes, even Donald Trump has so far hesitated to defend the shooting, which saw Preti hit 10 times in five seconds.
Not so Leicestershire Reform's 22-year-old boy wonder Boam:
Following backlash from his initial tweet, Mr Boam doubled down on his approval for the agency saying: "For the people that don’t support ICE - Are you suggesting that the UK should not enforce its immigration law?
"When I said I support ICE’s work, I mean that I support the enforcement of immigration law, which is the task of Immigration Control and Enforcement aka ICE. That is what I stand by."
Which rather suggests that, as well as being unable to tell right from wrong, he has not yet grasped the difference between the United Kingdom and the United States.
Boam was appointed deputy leader of the county council after reform took minority control in May, but was sacked by the leader before August was out.
You can see why.
