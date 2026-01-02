Write a guest post for Liberal England

Why not make writing a guest post for Liberal England one of your New Year's resolutions?
It could be on the Liberal Democrats, politics more generally or… anything really. Why not something on a local campaign or quirky piece of history?
Please drop me an email if you want to discuss your idea first: I’d hate you to spend time on a piece I wouldn’t want to publish.
Here are the 10 most recent guest posts published here:
- Councillor defections: The trickle becomes a stream – Augustus Carp
- Let next week's online summer school rekindle your Radical Liberal fire – William Lane
- What is the technical debt of Thames Water? – Peter Chambers
- The Tyranny of Numbers by David Boyle – Anselm Anon
- Defections Update: Lib Dem Conference Special – Augustus Carp
- Artist Nick Jensen steps into history's shadow at Belvoir Castle – Matthew Pennell
- Reform are still gaining councillors and Labour and the Tories are still losing them – Augustus Carp
- In the cause of duty: Walter Stolworthy is remembered at Wymondham station – Neil Hickman
- Understanding the views and worries of the city of Oxford Lib Dem – William Lane
- Local councillors changing party: Augustus Carp’s review of 2025 - Augustus Carp
