Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Reform PCC for Leicestershire "asked officer to help arrange Putin-style photo with horse for election leaflet"

Embed from Getty Images

Rupert Matthews, the Conservative turned Reform police and crime commissioner for Leicestershire and Rutland, faced a police and crime panel meeting at Leicestershire County Council on today to answer questions about a complaint.

BBC News says the complaint was made after Matthews sent an "unsolicited" email to a serving officer. It was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which found no evidence to indicate a criminal offence had been committed. 

And the exciting news is that BBC News has been leaked a copy of the report the panel was considering:

The report states the complaint was referred to the IOPC on 4 September 2025.

It said Matthews "sent an unsolicited email to a police officer within Leicestershire Police, asking her to organise for him to have a photo taken with a horse for his next election leaflet, referencing a photograph of Russian president Vladimir Putin posing shirtless on horseback".

Rupert Matthews's office told BBC News that he had lodged a complaint about the leak of the report and that he is 

extremely frightened of horses and ... would never seek to work with them out of choice.

Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)