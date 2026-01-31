Saturday, January 31, 2026

Lord Bonkers' Diary: Lowered head first through a skylight

I can't help noticing that Lord Bonkers does spent a great deal of time on roofs with orphans. I wonder what Ofsted makes of this practice. I also wonder if it is connected with a recent news story:

Police in Oakham have issued a stern warning to parents and young people after a spike in reports of individuals climbing onto the roofs of buildings across the town.

Saturday

Looking back over 2025, I remember with particular pleasure the November evening when the Well-Behaved Orphans insisted upon putting Nick Clegg’s principles into practice. Earlier in the year, Clegg had told everyone he had a right to take every writer’s and artist’s work without paying, so the WBOs decided, quite reasonably, that they must have a right to take Clegg’s work. 

Thus it was that I found myself on the roof of a local branch of Featherstones with an expert on burglar alarms recommended by old associates of Violent Bonham Carter, one of the more spry WBOs and a length of rope. The aforementioned orphan was then lowered head first through a skylight so that she could retrieve the shop’s copies of Clegg’s magnum opus one by one. 

In the interests of completeness, I must record that after her fellow orphans had tried reading them, they were all for returning the books the following evening.

Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.

