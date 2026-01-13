Bridging Loughborough Gap to create an 18-mile heritage railway

I once described the the Great Central Railway – Nottingham as
a bit of a mystery to those of us in Leicestershire. Rather like the Eastern Roman Empire.
Since then I've visited Constantinople and written three posts about it: Rushcliffe Halt, Above the Brush Works and Ruddington Fields.
The GCR in Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire are separated by 500 yards of missing bridges and embankments at Loughborough. In this video Tim Dunn looks at the project, already well under way, to close that gap.
When it's done, there will be an 18-mile heritage railway running from the edge of Leicester to a transport museum near Nottingham.
No comments:
Post a Comment