The five railway stations of Long Eaton

Here's another great video from Trekking Exploration – like and subscribe everybody. I've visited the sites four of the five Long Eaton stations he identifies myself.
The first would be really useful to the town now, as it;s on the line from Nottingham to St Pancras.
The second is the one I haven't visited.
The third was in the centre of town - the line is still in use, but only by goods trains.
The fourth is Trent Station, one of those large interchange stations in the middle of nowhere that the Midland Railway went in for. Here I have the advantage over the video as I have photographed the very overgrown bridge it mentions. You can see it below. On my first hunt for it I got as far as Trent Cottages.
The fifth is the Long Eaton station that is open today, though its further from the town than any of the other four.
