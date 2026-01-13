Chelsea and Scotland legend Eddie McCreadie has died

I searched for a video of Eddie McCreadie scoring a goal, only to find that his foul on Billy Bremner in the 1970 FA Cup Final replay is everywhere. So here it is instead.
It's here because McCreadie has died at the age of 85. I think that leaves David Webb and Charlie Cooke as the only members of that victorious Cup Final team who are still with us. How old the world has grown.
BBC News describes McCreadie's playing career:
Former Scotland and Chelsea player Eddie McCreadie, who was once hailed by Tommy Docherty as the best left-back in Europe and went on to manage the London club, has died at the age of 85.
Born in Glasgow, McCreadie scored Chelsea's winning goal in the 1965 League Cup final against Leicester City and helped the Blues lift the FA Cup five years later with an extra-time, replay victory over Leeds United.
One of his 23 Scotland caps came in a famous 3-2 victory over England at Wembley a year after the hosts had lifted the World Cup there.
And his brief but glorious spell as Chelsea manager:
After retiring from playing, McCreadie joined Chelsea's coaching staff in 1974, with Ron Suart's side sliding towards life back in the second tier.
The Scot took over from the departing Suart in April 1975 and, although he could not prevent relegation, he rebuilt the side around 18-year-old midfielder Ray Wilkins and took Chelsea back up to the First Division in 1977.
However, he left before the start of the new season after a row with chairman Brian Mears, expressing surprise that his offer to resign after being refused a company car was accepted.
The Sun reported McCreadie's happy return visit to the club in 2017 after more than 40 years. I can recall him saying something along the lines of "If I'd known I was this popular I'd have come back sooner."
To end with that foul, the way the referee waves play on after McCreadie had kicked Billy Bremner in the head in the Chelsea box tells you what football was like in this era.
And the fact that, despite the, er, robust play of McCreadie and Ron Harris, most neutrals wanted Chelsea to win, tells you a lot about what Don Revie's Leeds were like.
