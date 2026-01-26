Lord Bonkers' Diary: The Duke of Buccleuch is pretty chuffed too

download issue 433 free of charge from the magazine's website – which means it's time to start another week in the company of the doyen of Liberal Democrat peers.
I worry about the Well-Behaved Orphans: their lives aren't all holidays at Lord Bonkers' favourite Cornish resort Trescothick Bay.
Monday
Having risen early, I spy a party of Well-Behaved Orphans trudging across the muddy fields. Christmas is not a hectic time on the old estate like the potato harvest is, but there will still be work for them to do. It is gratifying that the Liberal Democrats have endorsed my ‘Farm First’ scheme as a model all should follow.
Equally, as someone who comes from an ancient family and owns many farms, I am delighted that our opposition to the ‘Family Farm Tax’ has borne fruit. I hear on the aristocratic grapevine that the Duke of Buccleuch is pretty chuffed too.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.
