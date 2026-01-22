An appreciation of It Always Rains on Sunday

Ealing Studios didn't just make comedies, and the drama It Always Rains on Sunday from 1947 is among their very best films.
As the blurb for this short video from the British Film Institute says:
It Always Rains on Sunday is a dark and dramatic tale set in bombed-damaged East London. The third film for Ealing by director Robert Hamer – better known for the later Kind Hearts and Coronets (1949) – it takes place over one wet Sunday, and centres on the Sandigates – in particular Rose, played by Googie Withers, a housewife caught between her stable but loveless marriage and Tommy, a charismatic lover from her past (played by Withers' soon-to-be husband, John McCallum.)
It's a great ensemble cast, but I would single out Susan Shaw and Patricia Plunkett, who play Googie Withers' stepdaughters, and Jack Warner, whose wisecracking detective sergeant is a long way from George Dixon and reminds us of his range as an actor.
