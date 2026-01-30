Lord Bonkers' Diary: Flags and empty Dahrendorf lager cans

Boxing Day
The bare winter fields. The snifter from the hip flask. The glorious movement of man and horse as one. The music of the hounds. Yes, I love hunting.
Traditionally in Rutland we hunt not foxes but Trotskyites, but they are rare indeed these days, what with climate change and the loss of habitat. So this Boxing Day I am following the lead of some of my neighbours and hunting Reform UK activists instead. I realised I had them on my land when I came across flags and empty Dahrendorf lager cans in one of my coverts.
The sport is not good – they are much less fit than were the Trotskyites – but the swift denouement does allow time for further snifters.
