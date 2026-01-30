Friday, January 30, 2026

Lord Bonkers' Diary: Flags and empty Dahrendorf lager cans

I know a lot of my readers won't approve of this, but how else would an English country gentleman spend Boxing Day but riding to hounds? Followers of the field may note a recent change in the quarry his hounds pursue.

Boxing Day

The bare winter fields. The snifter from the hip flask. The glorious movement of man and horse as one. The music of the hounds. Yes, I love hunting. 

Traditionally in Rutland we hunt not foxes but Trotskyites, but they are rare indeed these days, what with climate change and the loss of habitat. So this Boxing Day I am following the lead of some of my neighbours and hunting Reform UK activists instead. I realised I had them on my land when I came across flags and empty Dahrendorf lager cans in one of my coverts. 

The sport is not good – they are much less fit than were the Trotskyites – but the swift denouement does allow time for further snifters.

Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.

Earlier this week...
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)