Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Showtime! Adapting and Acting in Charles Dickens's Stories

Here's a short video from the Charles Dickens Museum with some interesting talking heads, some of them descended from the great man.

There are particular mentions for Oliver Twist, Nicholas Nickleby and A Christmas Carol.

