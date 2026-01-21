Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Paul Simon: The Obvious Child

This is from Rhythm of the Saints, Paul Simon's 1990 follow up to Graceland. Just as the earlier album had drawn on South African music, so this one was inspired by South America.

It's less well remembered today, but still full of good things.

