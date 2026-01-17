Will Neolithic stones in garden of James Corden's former £8.5 million mansion be returned to Jersey?

It's the question everyone's asking and it's our Headline of the Day too. Well done ITV News.
Because they were in a good mood (they're allowed an extra bottle of port on Fridays), the judges also named two highly commended entries.
The Guardian for:
‘Bigger and lower’: bull in Dutch painting once had much larger testicles
Cambridgeshire Live for:
Next stage of Fens Reservoir project delayed as questions remain over how to fill it with water
What a load of bull!! (boom boom). How about draining rainwater off the roofs of buildings and filling the reservoir!? Did they have fish with the port?ReplyDelete