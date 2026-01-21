The Joy of Six 1464

Tanya Park argues that banning social media for children misses the point: "If we’re serious about protecting children online, we need to regulate the companies, not ban the children. That means enforcing existing law, strengthening platform obligations, eliminating addictive design, and empowering young people with the knowledge and tools to navigate digital spaces safely."
James Meek visited Greenland last year as Trump was starting to make noises about annexing it.
"The Peggy who emerges from these formative years is part Girl Guide, part witch: a Gothic dreamer with a work ethic; Madame Sosostris meets the persona Atwood calls ‘Ms Fixit’. She marries a fellow Victorianist because it makes practical sense but yearns for something else. She makes her own clothes but also fancy-dress costumes and puppets." Sophie Oliver reviews Margaret Atwood's Book of Lives: A Memoir of Sorts."
Lolly Willowes is a work of modernism not in the sense of formal innovation but in its statement that after the first world war the old order was no longer tenable. The novel is a rejection of Victorian pieties as subversive as Lytton Strachey’s Eminent Victorians." Henry Wessells on Sylvia Townsend Warner's novel.
Johnny Campbell goes for a New Year walk in Edale and thinks of those who fought to give us access to this landscape.
I agree with Tanya when she talks about alternatives to social media. YOUTH CLUBS etc. where youth can socialize FACE TO FACE. As she mentions, social media should not be using 16 yr old's to exploit them. In fact, they could invest in building social contacts via youth clubs and maybe that way get parents on their side and show social media can be a good thing.ReplyDelete