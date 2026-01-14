Politicians give private schools more leeway than state schools

But it is only state education that politicians comment on. Private schools are given a free pass.
Here's the education minister Josh MacAlister replying to a Westminster debate, occasioned by an online petition calling for schools to move to a four-day week, with the remaining days each being an hour longer:
It is essential that we do not compromise the great progress that has been made over recent years by reducing the amount of time that pupils spend at school, either in total or spread over a five-day week. Evidence, including research by the Education Policy Institute published in 2024, has shown that additional time in school, when used effectively, can have a positive impact on pupil attainment, particularly for the most vulnerable.
Schools need enough time to deliver the curriculum to a high standard while ensuring appropriate breaks and opportunities for wider enrichment. Shortening the school week would upset that balance, making it harder for pupils to secure the knowledge and skills they need to go on to lead rich and fulfilling lives.
If the evidence is so clear, why does no one question private schools' practice of having longer holidays than state schools?
You may point to the facts that private schools often have longer school days, some even have Saturday morning lessons, but those are just the sort of trade offs that the proponents of the four-day week want state schools to be able to make.
As this is England is suppose the answer is class. Schools that cater for the children of the upper classes are thought to be inevitably superior so no one much questions their practices, and there is also a feeling that such parents, and even such children, are more to be trusted.

private schools now trade ("children can get muddy") on their freedom from the straitjacket imposed by the Gradgrinds at the Department for Education.
Get muddy in a state school and you risk being put into isolation for a week.
