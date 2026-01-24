The end is near for Desborough's Lawrence Shoe Factory

The former Lawrence Shoe Factory in Desborough is likely to be demolished later this year, reports BBC News.
As I can catch a bus to Desborough and it's unusually pleasant Costa Coffee from across the road when I'm feeling too lazy to walk into town, I went there the other day to photograph the buildings again – maybe for the last time. You can read about their history on the Desborough Town Council website.
There was the usual talk from North Northamptonshire Council's Reform UK leadership of "eyesores" and preventing antisocial behaviour, but there is no sign of the long-sought developer for the site, so it will become wasteland.
At least the derelict shop, which must once have catered for the needs of the workers here, will survive the coming destruction.
