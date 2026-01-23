Friday, January 23, 2026

William and Ed Grundy are the King's sons William and Harry

One of the great Archers scenes was the one with Clarrie in labour with her first child:

"Eddie, if I die, I don't mind you marrying again. But not that Jolene."

After the baby had been born, she told Eddie and Joe:

"His name's William and I want the house cleaned before I come home."

It was clear that William Grundy was named by Clarrie after Charles and Diana's son William.

Which has made me realise how much the Charles III's sons resemble Ed Grundy's:

  • William – upright, respectable and just a bit of a prig – is William.
  • Ed – chaotic, a little dodgy but likeable – is Harry.
QED.

One of the perks of helping out with Liberal Democrat News at party conference was that I used to get to talk Cambridge Footlights with Adrian Slade and The Archers with Jock Gallagher.

In one of those conversations Jock confirmed the truth of the old Archers' Anarchists theory that Brian had murdered the real Adam when he was a boy and buried him somewhere on Bridge Farm. (They never got on.)

