William and Ed Grundy are the King's sons William and Harry

One of the great Archers scenes was the one with Clarrie in labour with her first child:
"Eddie, if I die, I don't mind you marrying again. But not that Jolene."
After the baby had been born, she told Eddie and Joe:
"His name's William and I want the house cleaned before I come home."
It was clear that William Grundy was named by Clarrie after Charles and Diana's son William.
Which has made me realise how much the Charles III's sons resemble Ed Grundy's:
- William – upright, respectable and just a bit of a prig – is William.
- Ed – chaotic, a little dodgy but likeable – is Harry.
