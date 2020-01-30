Annual Paddy Ashdown Memorial Lecture established

An annual lecture on Hong Kong has been established to honour the late Liberal Democrat leader Paddy Ashdown.
Announcing the Paddy Ashdown Memorial Lecture on Hong Kong, Hong Kong Watch says:
The lecture will take place in the Houses of Parliament in London each year, and details of the inaugural lecture to be held later this year will be announced soon. The guest speaker invited to deliver the lecture each year will be chosen by the trustees of Hong Kong Watch.
The speaker will be either a distinguished politician or activist from Hong Kong who has shown particular courage and commitment in the struggle for democracy, human rights, the rule of law and autonomy for the city; or a British or international politician or activist who has shown particular dedication in supporting the protection of ‘one country, two systems’ and Hong Kong’s way of life.
Lord Ashdown’s love for Hong Kong stemmed from three years spent there learning Mandarin Chinese from 1967-1970, when he qualified as an interpreter. He returned several times, notably in 1989 when he marched in the streets with protesters following the Tiananmen massacre, and he consistently fought for the right of abode of Hong British National Overseas ... passport holders.
In his final years, he spoke out vocally in support of imprisoned activists and protesters.
