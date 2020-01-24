Vazectomy? Leicester East Labour Party to rerun vote for new chair

Last week came news that Keith Vaz had turned up as the chair of his old constituency Leicester East.
Today the Leicester Mercury reports that the position will be voted on again 'in the coming weeks'.
The East Midlands Labour Party says this was always the plan.
Others will be struck by the Mercury's account of the meeting where the first vote was held:
Some Labour members have claimed they were barred from attending the vote, and one reported being assaulted at the meeting.
Current MP Claudia Webbe was not present at the constituency Labour party ... meeting which was held on a Tuesday night when she was in Westminster. She told LeicestershireLive she only became aware of it on the night it was held
No comments:
Post a Comment