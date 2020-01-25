Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling
and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Saturday, January 25, 2020
First National Rally of Boats at Market Harborough, 1950
This uncredited photo was taken during the Inland Waterways Association's first National Rally of Boats at Market Harborough in 1950.
That's Hillcrest Avenue in the background.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment