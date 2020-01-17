Friday, January 17, 2020

Goodbye Mr Derek



I was very sorry to hear of the death of Derek Fowlds.

His selflessness as an actor was central to the success of Yes Minister, but as a working-class lad he was worried about playing a Whitehall high-flyer. So he turned up to rehearsals with a pair of glasses and a posh accent.

When he saw this Paul Eddington said: "Just talk to me the way you used to talk to Basil Brush."

And here is Derek Fowlds with Basil Brush. Together they produced some of the happiest television moments of my childhood.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)