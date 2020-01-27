Six of the Best 907

David Boyle has a new book out on tick-box culture - or 'Tickbox'.
High-tech smart cities promise efficiency by monitoring everything. But, asks Amy Fleming, would cities be better if we ditched the data?
Shoshana Zuboff explains how we are all controlled by surveillance capitalism.
"The most dramatic moment came on May 17, 1972, when ten thousand school children went on strike. Central London came to a standstill as police struggled to contain crowds marching through the streets with banners reading 'No to the Cane'." Owen Emmerson on school strikes against corporal punishment.
"Terry was warm, generous and sociable. Always interested in meeting new people and sharing his enthusiasm with them. I’ve made many good friends through Terry and their messages and memories, coming in over the last few days, all conjure up a vision of a good man." Michael Palin remembers his friend Terry Jones.
Helen Day pays tribute to the Ladybird Books illustrator John Berry.
