Six of the Best 905

Jennifer Williams on the Manchester child abuse scandal,
Chris Dillow points out the massive difference between the sort of conservatism Roger Scruton championed and free market economics.
"British tweeters skew left and toward remaining in the European Union, which reflects their demographic makeup." Helen Lewis reminds us that the Twitter electorate isn't the real electorate.
Anna McKie asks if standing up for expertise is a fool's errand.
Christopher Bray sees David Bowie's career as a Thatcherite parable of hard work by a boy from the suburbs.
Two Dario Argento films - Suspiria and Inferno - are discussed on the Evolution of Horror podcast.
