"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Row over potatoes at a wake saw 'over-sensitive' man, 59, smack victim with his crutch
A potato yesterday
The judges had no hesitation in choosing Teesside Live as the winner of our Headline of the Day Award.
No comments:
Post a Comment