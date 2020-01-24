The only landside remains of Trent Station

Since that trip I have discovered that Trent Station, once an important Midland Railway junction, was not by the cottages but a little further down the line. So I will have to go back and photograph the arch that is the only thing that marks the site on public land.That's what I wrote about a trip to Long Eaton when I looked back on 2018.
Well I did go back and here is that arch.
It's heavily overgrown now,but in its day it was the only public access to Trent, which was built largely so people could change trains.
The arch took people under the high level goods lines and there must have been a subway so they could then reach Trent's one island platform.
If you doubt me, have a look at the photo below, which I salvaged from a website about the station that was about to disappear.
