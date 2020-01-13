Yesterday I came across an article by Lenore Skenazy:
[Peter] Gray is a professor of psychology at Boston College and a co-founder, along with me, of Let Grow, a nonprofit promoting childhood independence. He writes often about how kids need to play; this is how they learn how to get along, be creative, make things happen and grow up. Playtime isn't wasted time; it's intensely educational, just not in a standardized test kind of way. When administrators replace play with academics, the gains are short-lived, but the damage is not.But as her article says:
Increased academic pressure and testing in kindergarten is bringing everyone to tears - including the teachers.All of which gives me an excuse for posting the video above, which I was promoting in the day job on Friday.
No comments:
Post a Comment